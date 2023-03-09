DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been indicted in relation to a double homicide that occurred at a Shell gas station on Sunday, Feb. 26.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Deante Holden has been indicted on 11 charges including 4 charges of murder, 4 charges of felonious assault and 3 charges of tampering with evidence.

Police reported that a man was in the vehicle with 44-year-old Michaela Daniels and 38-year-old Felicia Brown the night they were found shot and killed.

Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department reported that security camera footage showed a “disturbance” in a black Suburban stopped at a gas pump around 3 a.m.

A Black male wearing a purple ball cap was seen exiting the backseat of the Suburban and fleeing on foot.

Daniels and Brown were found dead in the Suburban around 5 a.m. that morning.

After further investigation, police announced that they had arrested Holden.

Holden is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday, March 14.