Dayton couple wanted after dog beating conviction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are looking for two people who are wanted after being convicted for beating a dog with a belt.

Heather Rickmon and Brian Hannahs were convicted in Dayton Municipal Court for repeatedly beating a dog with a belt. The beating was captured on video by a witness. Dayton Police said the two spent a short time in jail and were ordered to not possess or have contact with any companion animal, but police say the two violated that order less than a week after it was given.

The two have active warrants for their arrest. The last known address for the two in in the 200 block of Fillmore Street in Dayton.

If you know where Rickmon or Hannahs can be found, you are asked to contact police or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.