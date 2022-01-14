DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton brothers were indicted for the shooting deaths of two men in January 2022.

Darryl Cleary, 57, and Derek Shaw, 54, were indicted for a double homicide on Randolph Street, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Dayton Police were sent to a home in the 600 block of Randolph Street on January 4, 2022 on a report of a shooting. When officer arrived, they found 29-year-old Darryl Dean dead outside the home and 29-year-old Marty Powers dead inside the home. A third shooting victim was also found inside the home but he survived his injuries.

Heck said an investigation found that Cleary and Shaw shot all three victims after an altercation inside the home. They were each indicted on the following counts:

Four counts of murder

Seven counts of felonious assault

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

One count of tampering with evidence

Additionally, Shaw was indicted on one count of having weapons under disability because of a previous drug conviction.

Cleary and Shaw are being held in the Montgomery County Jail. They will both be arraigned on Thursday, January 20 at 8:30 a.m.