DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two suspects are in custody after two armed robberies in Dayton on Friday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers responded to an alleged armed robbery near Nicholas Road and South Gettysburg Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Dispatch reported that a dark-colored vehicle had approached the victim, and a suspect pulled a gun and robbed them.

Shortly after that incident, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at a bus stop on Liscum Drive.

The victim allegedly told police that three young males had a gun and robbed them. They reportedly fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Dispatch was unable to confirm if these two incidents are connected but it said two of the three suspects in the Liscum Drive robbery are in custody.

Crews are reportedly still searching for the third suspect.

