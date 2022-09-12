DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greenville man accused of involvement in the homicide of a missing 30-year-old is facing two additional charges.

Dean Baker, 35, entered a not guilty plea to the new three count indictment in court on Monday.

Baker is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming who had been missing since Aug. 7.

Dean Baker

During the investigation, authorities were led to a rural area in Darke County on Saturday, August 20. In the rural area, police found a shallow grave on the property of a commercial poultry operation in Brown Township. Police reported that Fleming’s body was discovered at the scene.

Baker and Ashlee Fletcher, 37, were wanted in connection to the death of Fleming.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Baker and Fletcher were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 before being extradited back to Ohio.

Baker, originally being held on a one count indictment or tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, is now being held and tried on a three count indictment. Count two is an unclassified case titled murder, and count three is abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree, according to our partner paper Daily Advocate.