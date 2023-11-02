DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officials in Darke County executed a search warrant on Wednesday, Nov. 1 which led to the arrest of two individuals.

After searching a home on U.S. State Route 36, Joseph Brown, 44, and Jessica Keily, 42, were arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail. Law enforcement discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia items in the home.

Brown is charged with four felony offenses including trafficking and possession of drugs for fentanyl and methamphetamines.

Keily is charged with two felonies for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamines.

The Sheriff urges citizens with information about traffickers in the community to contact their office at 937-548-2020.