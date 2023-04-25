DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man suspected of stabbing two in Darke County has now been extradited to an Ohio jail.

According to authorities, suspect Adam Uchyn was booked into the Darke County Jail on Monday, April 24.

39-year-old Adam Uchyn was arrested in Chicago on a felony probation warrant out of Darke County after he was named a person of interest in a stabbing on Friday, April 14.

Just before 5 a.m. on Friday, officers found the bodies of 63-year-old Michelle Phipps and 57-year-old James Donnelly in a home on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road after a caller from the residence abruptly hung up on the 911 dispatcher. It is now believed the caller was Michelle Phipps.

Adam Uchyn was found in the driveway of the home and told responding officers he believed there was a theft and assault inside. He was later named a person of interest in the case.

Just after 9 p.m. that evening, Chicago Police found and arrested Uchyn on a felony probation warrant. He is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery.