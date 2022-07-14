WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking the community to help find the people suspected of a string of robberies over the weekend.

The West Chester Police Department said it has received eleven reports of thefts from vehicles on July 10 and 11.

According to the release, the suspects were opening unlocked vehicles and breaking car windows to get to items. The suspects then fled in a newer dark gray or silver Ford Explorer that police said had dark tinted windows and two magnets or stickers on the back.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning these thefts or the suspects to call the West Chester Police Department Crime Tip Line at 513-759-7272 or leave tip online here www.westchesteroh.org/crimetips

The West Chester Police also suggest residents use the following tips to avoid becoming a theft victim.

Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle. If need be, stow items in your trunk and completely out of sight – a coat covering your purse, wallet or cell phone left in the car doesn’t count!

Always lock the doors to your vehicle, no matter where it is parked, and park in a well-lighted area whenever possible. Criminals usually won’t break windows if they don’t see valuable items inside to steal.”