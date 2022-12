Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton.

According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton.

Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this time.

The incident is under investigation.