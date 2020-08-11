County prosecutor files 3 motions to try juvenile as adult

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. has filed three motions to transfer a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult in three separate criminal cases pending in Juvenile Court.

The juvenile suspect fled from the police on two occasions and shot at a vehicle on another.

The first incident took place December of 2019 when Dayton Police identified a vehicle he was in as stolen and attempted to stop it. The suspect and other people in the car evaded the police then, but were eventually caught a second time. This time the suspect was driving and dragged a police officer with the car as he drove away.

The second incident happened July 16 after a Dayton police officer saw him place a gun in the back of a vehicle before getting in. Like before, the vehicle fled and the police did not apprehend him.

The last incident was July 27, when he entered the residence of his child’s mother with a gun. The suspect was later seen firing his gun at a car leaving the home. He attempted to escape through a window when police arrived but was taken into custody.

“As a juvenile, this defendant has previously been charged with felony assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and other charges,” said Heck. “Instead of taking advantage of the many services the Juvenile Court has offered this defendant, he continues to commit increasingly violent and dangerous crimes. He should be tried as an adult and sentenced appropriately.”