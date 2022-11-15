CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that eight years after his mysterious death at a downtown Cleveland concert, investigators have determined that someone intentionally killed Cory Barron.

In July 2014, Barron disappeared during a country music concert and somehow ended up going down a trash chute. His body was found days later in a landfill in Lorain. The manner of his death was ruled undetermined.

But on Monday, more than 3,000 days later, the manner of Barron’s death has been changed to a homicide.

“Since the death of Cory Barron in 2014, the additional investigation has been conducted by private investigators and the Cleveland Division of Police,” Lorain County Coroner Dr. Frank Miller said. “The Lorain County Coroner has been provided with information by the Cleveland Police that Cory Barron was involved in an altercation at Progressive Field prior to his disappearance and death. In light of the additional information, his death was due to the actions or failure to act of another person or persons. The manner of death for Cory Barron has been changed from undetermined to homicide.“

Cory’s family always believed someone else had to be blamed for his death.

“This is the best news we could get short of someone just coming forward, short of someone saying they were a part of this, “ Matt Barron, Cory’s father, told the I-Team. “Something we wanted from day one.”

Shortly after Cory’s death, the family turned to three retired federal agents and the FOX 8 I-Team trying to get answers. The autopsy report shows Cory suffered injuries prior to his death. A source told investigators that he witnessed some men allegedly “urinating and spitting” at people in the section where Cory was last seen alive.

The source, who passed a polygraph test, told investigators the people that appeared to be “urinating and spitting,” left their seats right around the time Cory went missing. They returned a short time later, gathered up their belongings and left.

At the request of the family and the coroner, Cleveland police homicide detective Aaron Reese started looking at the case last year.

“We’ve interviewed multiple witnesses,” Reese said. “There’s some scientific evidence that is available now that wasn’t available in 2014 that has helped our investigation. There are people we’re still trying to seek out to do further interviews. It is clear, based on evidence, something happened, some kind of altercation.”

Cory’s family said they are hoping to get more answers soon.

“With this change now in the ruling, it’s another huge step toward finding the truth,” Matt Barron said. “And we’re not gonna just stop, we’re not gonna do that because a big part of our family someone took.”

Detective Reese said this investigation is ongoing.

“Cory Barron and his family deserve justice,” Reese said. “We’re going to do everything we can.”