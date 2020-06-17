Coroner rules Dayton stabbing death homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police were called to a suicide attempt Tuesday, June 16, after a caller said a woman had killed a man and she was now attempting to kill herself.

Police said when officers arrived they saw a man and woman in a car at the intersection of Main Street and Locust Street. According to Sergeant Mike Godsey, Supervisor in the Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit, the woman was “trying to ingest bleach.” Officers then forced their way into the vehicle to stop her from causing additional harm to herself.

The Dayton Fire Department was on scene to treat both the man and woman but the man was determined to be dead and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Montgomery County Coroner determined later that the man died from multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide. The woman remains at the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities are actively conducting an investigation and charges are being considered by the Montgomery County Prosecutor. WDTN.com is not naming the woman in this case until she has been formally charged.

2 NEWS will update this story when more information is available.