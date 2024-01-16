** Prior coverage shown above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man killed Friday near a Dayton elementary school has been identified.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Isaiah Murray, 20, died Friday at a basketball court in the 2000 block of W. Third St. in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch previously told 2 NEWS a person was reported to have been shot in the parking lot of the Greater Dayton Recreation Center. The large police response prompted Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center to be placed on lockdown.

The suspect was still at large on Friday. 2 NEWS is working to see if anyone has been arrested over the incident.

Murray’s cause of death has not yet been determined.