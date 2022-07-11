MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The competency hearing has been scheduled for a Troy man charged with murder in the death of his roommate.

Sean Higgins previously appeared in the Miami County Common Pleas Court for charges related to the death of his roommate, 25-year-old Easton Ho. Higgins is facing charges of aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Higgins first pleaded not guilty in the Miami County Municipal Court on April 21. He was then ordered to be evaluated by the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio.

The competency hearing for Higgins has been scheduled for July 20 at 2:30 p.m.

According to Troy police, Ho’s roommates called authorities to the 2200 block of Morning Glory Circle on the morning of April 14. One of the roommates reported that Ho had disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Officers later found Ho’s vehicle in Kettering and said that evidence pointed toward foul play. Police reported that Higgins later admitted to killing Ho.

Allegedly, Higgins took Ho’s car to dump his body in Indiana and drove the car to Kettering, and left it. Higgins then took an Uber home, said police.

A body was later found in Indiana that was believed to belong to Ho.