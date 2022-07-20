MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A competency hearing has been rescheduled for the Troy man charged with murder in the death of his roommate.

According to Troy police, Higgins admitted to killing 25-year-old Easton Ho and dumping the body in Indiana before driving Ho’s car to Kettering, where he left it. Police said Higgins then took an Uber home.

A body believed to belong to Ho was later found in Indiana.

Sean Higgins previously appeared in the Miami County Common Pleas Court for charges related to the death of Ho. Higgins is facing charges of aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

During an April 21 court date, Higgins pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was then ordered to undergo evaluation by the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio.

His competency hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 20 and 2:30 p.m.. It has now been rescheduled.

Higgins is now scheduled to appear in a competency hearing on Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m.. No reason was given for the change in date.