COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021.

Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, 47.

Miles Jackson. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

A Franklin County grand jury announced last week that it would not indict Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital security or Columbus police officers involved in the April 2021 fatal shooting of Jackson at the hospital.

Columbus police said while conducting a well-being check on April 10, 2021, at the 2800 block of Cleveland Avenue, Williams’ body was found. Officers reported signs of foul play in the apartment.

Jackson was taken to the hospital on April 12, 2021, after Westerville police found him unresponsive on a picnic table near a bank parking lot. It was the second time that day he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While Jackson was being treated, officers discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest. Columbus police planned to take Jackson into custody after he was released from the hospital. Body camera footage shows officers patting Jackson down when he began to resist. During a struggle with two of the officers, Jackson fired a gun that police said he had either in his pants pockets or waistband. An officer fired once at Jackson, hitting him.

Forensic evidence on Jackson’s handgun also connected him to Williams’ death, police said.

St. Ann’s staff tried to treat Jackson’s wounds after the shooting, but he died at the hospital. An autopsy toxicology report later found Jackson had fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.