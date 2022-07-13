COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested the man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

According to a release by Attorney General Dave Yost, the Columbus Police Department has arrested the man who impregnated a young girl. The victim was 10 years old.

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street,” Yost said. “Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars.”