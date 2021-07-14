Columbus man pleads guilty to robbing Dayton store 5 times while armed

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Butler County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Vipal Patel, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced the guilty plea made by a Columbus man who allegedly robbed a Dayton Dollar General store.

David Joseph Carter II, 21, who’s from the Columbus area, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to robbing the store five times, all while armed.

According to his plea, Carter robbed the Dollar General at 445 Salem Avenue on Feb. 3, 8, 13, 28 and again on March 7. After stealing $471 from the store on March 7, the Dayton Police Department conducted a search warrant of an apartment and found clothing items he worse during that robbery.

He also admitted to wielding a firearm and stealing cash from the store on each of the five times.

Carter pleaded guilty to interfering with commerce by threats or violence and to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to prosecutors, he faces a minimum of seven years and up to a lifetime in prison.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Tracking the Tropics - from space: How do astronauts help monitor weather from 250 miles above Earth?

'It was like an explosion': Fisherman believes whale crashed into his boat near Block Island

Missouri couple spent five days in the hospital battling COVID-19

Olivia Rodrigo joins the White House Press Briefing

Black bear in tree at UNC REX in Raleigh lured down with jelly donuts

Treats put out to lure bear out of tree outside Raleigh hospital

More News