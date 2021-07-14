Columbus man pleads guilty to robbing Dayton store 5 times while armed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Vipal Patel, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced the guilty plea made by a Columbus man who allegedly robbed a Dayton Dollar General store.

David Joseph Carter II, 21, who’s from the Columbus area, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to robbing the store five times, all while armed.

According to his plea, Carter robbed the Dollar General at 445 Salem Avenue on Feb. 3, 8, 13, 28 and again on March 7. After stealing $471 from the store on March 7, the Dayton Police Department conducted a search warrant of an apartment and found clothing items he worse during that robbery.

He also admitted to wielding a firearm and stealing cash from the store on each of the five times.

Carter pleaded guilty to interfering with commerce by threats or violence and to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to prosecutors, he faces a minimum of seven years and up to a lifetime in prison.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.