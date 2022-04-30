COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple has been arrested and indicted on charges they stole and sold over 1,000 catalytic converters throughout 2021, according to Franklin County Municipal court records.

A complaint states that 41-year-old Tommy Cox Jr. and 46-year-old Shannon Vance were arrested on March 4 and face 43 separate charges that includes money laundering, receiving stolen property, and more.

Det. Josh Gilbert of Groveport police said he found evidence that Cox Jr. scrapped a little more than 1,100 catalytic converters for more than $480,000 in cash.

Court documents say that Groveport police executed a search warrant on Sep. 13, 2021 of Cox Jr. and Vance’s home where they found two dozen catalytic converters, three firearms, and other criminal tools.

Cox Jr.’s bond is set at $250,000 and Vance is due to be arraigned in court on May 2.