DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Colorado Springs homicide victim has been identified as a woman from Dayton.

32-year-old Abigail Miller was the victim according to an autopsy completed by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Monday, May 16.

On Saturday, May 14, at approximately 10:30 P.M., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to investigate a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the body of an adult female. Due to the nature of the incident, the CSPD Violent Crimes Section Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

While this was a random act of violence, and a suspect has yet to be identified, there is no known immediate, specific danger to the community.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.