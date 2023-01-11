DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information to help solve a cold case from 23 years ago.

On January 10, 2000, Rodney Shephard was found dead inside of his home by his friend, Charles Hoops. Shephard frequently visited a Waffle House in Brookville several times per week, but stopped showing up for several days.

Hoops drove to the Shephard home after not being able to reach his friend by phone, where he found Rodney dead.

Perry Township arrived at the scene and found a “violent event” had taken place. Officials with Perry Twp. contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to investigate what happened.

Police determined Shephard was murdered and officers started a homicide investigation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information, as the case is considered open. If you have any information and want to help bring justice for Shephard, call Detective Melanie Phelps at (937) 225-6479 or email her here.