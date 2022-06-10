WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is recovering from injuries he received after reportedly being attacked with a coffee cup.

Police were called Tuesday to Trumbull Regional Medical Center on reports of a man that was assaulted at a home in the 1700 block of Ogden Ave. NW.

The 34-year-old man said he was in his backyard at about 12:50 a.m. and was starting to walk back to the house when an unknown person came up from behind him hit him in the head with a coffee cup and ran away.

The victim drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for several cuts to the back of his head.

The victim said he couldn’t describe the assailant because he was attacked from behind.

The case was turned over to detectives.