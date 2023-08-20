DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police in Clinton County are investigating after a pedestrian strike left a man dead.

The Wilmington Police Department says officers were called to intersection of S. South Street and Sugartree Street in Wilmington. around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say they were dispatched on a report of a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian struck.

Daniel Smith, 27, of Wilmington, was identified as the pedestrian. He was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wilmington police believe the suspected vehicle is a dark-colored SUV, similar to a Honda Pilot or Jeep Commander. The vehicle could have sustained passenger-side damage.

“Through our investigation, we have been able to review surveillance videos from businesses within the downtown area in an attempt to identify the suspect vehicle,” Wilmington Police said.

“The suspect vehicle’s route of travel after striking the pedestrian was north on N. South Street, east on E. Main Street, north on N. Lincoln Street. The vehicle was last seen in the video we currently have at the intersection of N. Lincoln Street and Columbus Street.”

If you were in the area and have information, you can call Wilmington Police at 937-382-3833.