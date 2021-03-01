Clayton man indicted on charges connected to the possession of child porn

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 53-year-old Paul Joseph Leibold, of Clayton, in connection to the possession of child pornography and the uploading of it to social media.

The Clayton Police Department was informed by the Department of Homeland Security that child porn was being uploaded to the app Kik from an IP address in the Clayton area. After investigating, authorities determined the IP address belonged to Leibold.

After his phone was obtained with a search warrant, prosecutors examining the device found a number of pornographic images depicting children.

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Leibold for:

Five counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor

Six counts of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity‐Oriented Material or Performance

“Through the cooperation of the Department of Homeland Security, the Clayton Police Department, and my office, we were able to identify and locate this pornographer and pedophile. Those

persons who share child pornography on the internet need to understand that we will identify them, find them, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. They face not only prison time, but must also register as a sex offender,” said Heck.

A warrant has been issued for Leibold’s arrest and he is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, March 16, at 8:30 a.m.