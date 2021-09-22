Clark County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying suspicious man

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who may have broken into someone’s house in Pike Township.

Deputies were called to the area of OH-235 and Marquart Road on reports of a suspicious man walking around a home. They located a man who fit the description in a nearby driveway standing next to a pickup truck.

Though the deputies made contact with the man, he manage to flee on foot into a corn field when additional units arrived. Law enforcement was unable to locate him afterward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2560.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.