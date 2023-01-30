DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clark County man accused of killing his girlfriend has changed his plea to guilty.

Court records show that 49-year-old Noel Coles, Jr. withdrew a plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and Aggravated Burglary for the death of his girlfriend 43-year-old Jackie Coles, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Drive in Aug. 2021.

Jackie Coles was found dead in her home on Aug. 24, 2021, after Clark County Regional Dispatch received a call from a woman claiming she was on the phone with Jackie Coles when she suddenly screamed, and the phone disconnected.

According to WDTN archives, the preliminary autopsy report showed that she had been shot several times in the chest and back. The report also detailed several other injuries such as a deep cut to her forehead and bruises along her body.

The plea agreement comes after the judge ordered a mistrial in Coles’ first trial back in December 2022 due to new information in the case.

Coles faces 15 to 20.5 years in prison.