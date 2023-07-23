CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A Cincinnati police officer is recovering in the hospital after being allegedly assaulted.

Our affiliate WLWT reports an officer with the Cincinnati Police Department responded to a call at Sawyer Point Park in downtown Cincinnati Sunday around 7 a.m. The officer was responding to the park on a report that someone was reportedly exposing themselves.

An officer needing assistance call was sent out on Sunday to officers, police told WLWT.

When the additional officers arrived to help the officer, the officer was reportedly on the ground, and the suspect was over the officer. Police ordered the suspect to get off of the officer, which the suspect obeyed and got on the ground. The alleged suspect was then taken into custody.

WLWT says the officer was taken from the scene with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The officer is recovering at UC Medical Center.