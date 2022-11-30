Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Lake County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a shot was fired at a truck during a road rage incident Monday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on I-90, near State Route 44 in Concord Township.

The incident started when a 2014 Nissan Titan pickup truck was heading westbound on I-90 and pulled up behind the suspect vehicle, a silver Subaru, in the left lane, investigators say.

According to reports, the Subaru was moving slowly and slammed on the brakes multiple times, so the pickup passed the Subaru in the right lane before getting back over.

The pickup driver told investigators that the Subaru then moved into the right lane and exchanged words and gestures with the passenger in the pickup.

That’s when the driver in the Subaru fired a shot at the pickup, hitting the right front fender, investigators say.

The pickup then took the exit at State Route 44 and called 911.

Two young children were in the truck at the time. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.