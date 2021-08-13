Chillicothe Police seeking public’s help identifying suspect who may be from Dayton

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect who could be from the Dayton or Columbus area.

Officers with the department were sent to an armed robbery in Chillicothe. When they arrived, they were told that a Black man had brandished a firearm and demanded cash from the attendant of an HD Mart. The employee complied and the suspect left.

Police believe the suspect drove from the scene in a silver 2005 Honda Accord. The vehicle is described as having a silver driver’s side mirror, a black passenger’s side mirror, no front Honda logo, no front plate, a rear temporary plate with straps on the front passenger side holding up the front bumper.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191 to provide additional information.

