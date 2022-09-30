Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

CASTALIA, Ohio (WJW) – A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.

According to a police report, the child, whose age was not given, was chasing other children with a pair of scissors and stating he was going to kill them.

When police arrived at the home on Billings Road, they say the child was found walking down another nearby roadway.

According to the report, the child told police, “I was just running away from home because my aunt said to run away, so that’s what I’m doing.”

When the officer asked the child why he was chasing other kids with scissors, he said “Because I was mad at them” and they were “being mean”.

An adult at the home told police, the children were playing with Hot Wheels and toy animals when the boy became upset because another child had the specific Hot Wheel and toy animal that he wanted. That’s when the boy allegedly grabbed the scissors and said “Okay, I got something for you.”

The police report says, the child’s older sibling was able to tackle him and take away the scissors, while an adult at the home called 911.

The juvenile has been charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He was transported to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Facility.