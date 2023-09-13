PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Formal charges have been filed in relation to the fatal trailer fire last week, according to a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple fire units were dispatched on Sept. 7 to an address near New Paris after they were notified of a house fire with an occupant trapped inside.

While extinguishing the fire, a male resident was found deceased inside.

Anthony Luker Jr. allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. He was arrested in Wayne County and extradited to Preble County.

Originally charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Luker has also been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the following additional charges:

Reckless Homicide

Having Weapons Under Disability

Grand Theft of a Firearm or Dangerous Ordinance

Luker remains in the Preble County Jail.