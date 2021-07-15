Centerville woman sentenced to 35 years for role in 2017 shooting death of ex-husband

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
10-30 Tawnney Caldwell MUG

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said Friday Tawnney Caldwell accepted responsibility for her role in the August 2017 murder of Robert Caldwell. (Photo: Shelby County Jail)

DAYTON – Vipal Patel, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced the sentencing of a Centerville woman who collaborated with others to plan, execute and cover-up the death of her ex-husband.

Tawnney Caldwell, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for interstate stalking that resulted in the death of Robert Caldwell in Aug. 15, 2017.

According to court documents, around 6p.m., Robert and his three young children left a counseling appointment in Riverside. While crossing the parking lot, Robert was shot multiple times in front of his children and died at the scene.

The shooter is alleged to be Sterling Roberts, his brother. Tawnney and Sterling were dating at the time of the incident.

She and Robert were involved in an ongoing dispute over the custody of their children. According to prosecutors, Tawnney had talked to Sterling on at least two occasions while he was incarcerated about killing Robert.

Court documents show that Tawnney also worked with others Chance Deakin, Christopher Roberts, Chandra Harmon, her mother, and James Harmon, her step-father. Sterling is scheduled for jury trial in U.S. District Court on March 7, 2022. Each of the other defendants has pleaded guilty in this case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

West Ridge boy killed after being struck by truck ID'd

Centerville High School moving to digital ticket sales this school year

Blue Springs woman released despite life sentences for child abuse

Governor DeWine welcomes Ohio Task Force 1 home from Florida

Carrying on her legacy: Man who lost his wife in crash speaks about her, new baby boy

More News