CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville police are looking for a person who used a stolen credit card.

Centerville police said on Facebook that the incident happened at a Walmart on Kingsridge Drive in Miami Township. They need help identifying the suspect who used a stolen credit card at the store.

If you have any information on the incident, call police at 937-428-4752 or you can call the confidential tip line at 937-433-6590.