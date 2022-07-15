CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man had been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for planning to sell cocaine after agents found drugs and equipment in his home.

Jermaine Treadwell, 31, was sentenced to 57 months in prison after he was convicted of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

Court documents said law enforcement searched Treadwell’s home after a multi-agency investigation that included agents from FBI, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Trotwood Police Department.

This task force found more than 13 grams of cocaine, a scale, drug cutting agents, approximately $17,000, ammunition, and multiple loaded firearms as well as a key to a storage unit. They found $60,000, a scale with drug residue, cutting agents, and a kilogram hydraulic press with metal molds containing fentanyl residue inside the storage unit.

According to the documents, Treadwell shared the home with his girlfriend and three children.

“His actions helped continue the cycle of addiction in his own community,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “The presence of children in this environment exposes another generation to the specter of addiction.”

Treadwell pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute on October 14, 2021. He was sentenced on Friday, July 15 of 2022.