Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Centerville man was arrested Monday on federal charges related to online threats to commit a mass shooting at a California school.

Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to a release provided by United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.

Jaques was taken into custody after an investigation involving federal authorities in Washington Township Monday morning.

On Nov. 15, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip about a video Jaques allegedly posted on YouTube, according to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.

In the video, Jaques allegedly uses multiple firearms to shoot a Chromebook computer and threatens to attack Washington Middle School in Salinas, California. The Chromebook has a Washington Middle School sticker affixed to it. The video shows an uzi-style weapon being discharged in rapid succession and multiple shots fired from a rifle-style weapon, the affidavit states.

Law enforcement communicated with school officials in Salinas, California, and discovered that Jaques had been a student at a school within the same county.

Other videos on Jaques’s YouTube page allegedly depict the defendant driving while shooting a pistol at street signs.

While executing a search warrant at Jaques’s residence on Nov. 21, FBI agents seized eight firearms, including an uzi-style weapon.

Jaques is now facing federal charges and will appear in court later today.