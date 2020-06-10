Celina Police looking for person of interest

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Celina Police department are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.
The male shown in the photograph appears to have a shaved head and tattoos on both forearms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 419-586-2345.
