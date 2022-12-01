Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood.

A first photo shared by CPD showed one of the suspects had knelt down beside a vehicle in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood.

The second photo then showed that suspect stood up with a catalytic converter in hand, and walked away from the vehicle with another suspect.

Columbus police did not say which stretch of East Beck Street the theft happened in, but did note that the stolen catalytic converter was worth more than $2,000. CPD asked anyone with information on either of the suspects to email one of its detectives, or call them at 614-645-2089.