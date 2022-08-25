BUCKS COUNTY, Penn. (WJW) — A man was arrested after two separate people in Pennsylvania were threatened with being injected with a syringe during a carjacking.

Kevin O’Connell, 40, is now being charged with theft by unlawful taking, robbery of a vehicle and assault, among other things, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

The most recent carjacking took place Friday in Bristol Borough when O’Connell attempted to take an 89-year-old woman’s Toyota Camry in a clinic parking lot. She told the police she was approached by the man who asked her for money. When she didn’t comply, he jumped inside the car pulled out a syringe and told her he had AIDS and was going to use the needle on her. He then stole her keys and drove off.

Prosecutors said the woman was taken to the hospital for lacerations to her arm and leg following the incident.

O’Connell was arrested in Philadelphia over the weekend, with police able to connect him to another carjacking incident in the state.

Back in March, a woman was approached by a man fitting O’Connell’s description in a McDonald’s parking lot, Bristol police reported. According to a criminal complaint, the suspect told the woman “I’m a heroin addict and I have a needle, get out of the car.”

He took off with her Chevrolet Trax, which was later recovered in Philadelphia. Police said DNA evidence in the vehicle came back as a match for O’Connell.