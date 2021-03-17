Caregiver at West Carrollton group home sentenced for abuse, death of disabled resident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of 31-year-old Erion D. Williams, of Dayton, after being convicted on charges related to the death of one man and the abuse of another at a West Carrollton group home.

Williams will serve a total of three years in prison for the death of a developmentally disabled man, as well as the abuse of another while working at ResCare Inc.

West Carrollton police officers started an investigation into employees of the group home on Feb. 15, 2018. Police were told about patient abuse after one of the residents, 65-year-old Jerrold Duskey, was hospitalized for his injuries.

Duskey died at Kettering Medical Center a few weeks later from blunt force trauma injuries he received while at the group home. After a lengthy investigation, police determined Williams, a caregiver at ResCare Inc. at the time, was responsible.