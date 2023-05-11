DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crashed into a New Carlisle auto parts store after a reported shooting in a McDonald’s drive-thru Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 2100 block of South Dayton-Lakeview Road around midnight where they found a car crashed into the building. The car was running and had a door open, according to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then began searching the area for the driver. Employees of a nearby McDonald’s on Park Layne told deputies the car was in the drive-thru when two men came around the side of the building and started shooting at the car.

The driver in the drive-thru reportedly sped off, going down an embankment and crashing into O’Reilly Auto Parts. The alleged shooters got into a car and drove off onto State Route 235, the release states.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.