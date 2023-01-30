COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man claiming to have just been released from jail was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly stealing from a south Columbus Pizza Hut.

The unknown suspect entered the Pizza Hut on 1076 Parsons Ave at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When the suspect attempted to place an order, he said he did not have enough money and that he had just got out of jail.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The employee walked to the back of the store when they heard a loud bang at the front counter, police said. On a monitor, the employee saw the suspect unplugging wires from the front register and taking the cash till.

After the employee told the suspect the till was empty, the suspect put his hand in his coat pocket and said, “I have something for you,” then ran out the door. Police said the suspect was seen getting into a black Cadillac with the till behind auto parts store next door.

Authorities describe him as 30 to 40 years old, 5’8″ and 180 to 210 pound. Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.