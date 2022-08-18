VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A bond of $10 million has been set for the suspect of the Butler Township quadruple homicide after his court appearance on Thursday.

Stephen Marlow was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday following his extradition to Ohio from Kansas.

Police in Lawrence, Kansas captured the 39-year-old after a nationwide manhunt following the fatal shootings of 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla in Butler Township on August 5.

Marlow was scheduled to appear in court at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

He has been charged with the following:

Aggravated murder with a deadly weapon, four counts

Aggravated murder with physical harm, four counts

Aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, two coutns

Aggravated burglary with physical harm, two counts

Weapon with disability, one count

Marlow’s bond has been set to $10 million. He did not enter a plea.