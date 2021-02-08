Butler Twp. Police negotiate peaceful solution with suspect after standoff begins over domestic violence call

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Butler Township Police sent officers to Little York Road around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon on a domestic violence call.

The caller told dispatchers that a man had assaulted and strangled his girlfriend. When officers arrived they found that a man had barricaded himself in the basement with the victim.

Detectives were able to get a search warrant, and with help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to enter the home and retrieve the victim. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eventually, a department negotiator convinced the suspect to exit the home. Charges are currently being reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

