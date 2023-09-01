VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Butler Township police officer has been found guilty of an assault charge.

Butler Township Officer Todd Stanley was found guilty on an assault charge. The verdict comes after two days of testimony inside of Vandalia Municipal Court.

The charge originates from an incident outside McDonalds in January. Officer Stanley was caught on camera punching Laticka Hancock in the head three times, while attempting to arrest her.

The judge says he will be communicating with attorneys in the days ahead about the next steps in the case. Sentencing will also be coming in the coming weeks.