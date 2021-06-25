Butler County task force seizes 80 grams of Fentanyl, 51 pounds of marijuana

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN), with the help of the FBI and other agencies, executed multiple search warrants across the county that yielded quite the results.

Four of the warrants were served in Hamilton, one in Oxford, one in Fairfield and one in Middletown. When everything was done, law enforcement seized 800 grams of Fentanyl, 51 pounds of marijuana and $8,000 in cash.

Agents with the task force arrested a 31-year-old man and charged him with possession of controlled substances. He is currently being held in the Butler County Jail on federal charges.