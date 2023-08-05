BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam.

A social media post by the sheriff’s office says someone using the fraudulent alias of “Sergeant Tullis” with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual on Wednesday, July 26. The scam caller told the individual that picked the phone up that there were warrants out for their arrest.

During the call, the caller proposed the individual pay a $2,000 bond, along with a $150 processing fee to avoid arrest. It was reported that the fake sergeant would be able to accept the bond money and processing fee if the individual who received the call would visit a local CVS or Walgreens location to transfer money through a barcode app.

“The Butler County Sheriff’s Office will never call you asking for money of any kind,” the sheriff’s office says. “Please report such calls to your local law enforcement agency.”

To report an incident of the scam to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, you can call 1-513-785-1000.