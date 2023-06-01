DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Butler County man who was sentenced to life in prison on child pornography charges in 2016 before his sentence was lessened to 30 years has been sentenced in a separate case.

In 2016, a federal judge in Illinois sentenced then 36-year-old Jason Gmoser of Hamilton to life in prison for having millions of files depicting the sexual exploitation of children, according to the Associated Press.

That life sentence was lessened to 30 years in prison in 2021 after Gmoser appealed it, according to court documents.

Now, 43-year-old Gmoser has been federally sentenced to 30 years in prison in a separate Ohio case after more than 900 video files of child pornography were found on his computer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

Prosecutors say Gmoser used a webcam while playing video games online to film and record sexually explicit videos of himself and other minor males.

Court documents allege Gmoser was identified through an FBI Violent Crimes Against Children investigation as an administrator of an online bulletin board service, specializing in the advertisement and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say Gmoser had over 900 video files in his possession, believed to have been recorded between November 2011 and September 2014 in computer files called “Movies (PS3)” and “Movies (Skype).”

Prosecutors say one video, located in the PS3 folder, was more than 18 minutes long and featured an 8-year-old and 11-year-old boy.

Officials say Gmoser traveled outside of Ohio to the 8-year-old victim’s home on multiple occasions where Gmoser took the boy to the movies, to meals and purchased items for him and his family, including a PlayStation video game console.

Authorities say Gmoser had recorded and saved 448 sexually explicit videos of the victim from March 2013 until September 2014 through the PlayStation network. Prosecutors say Gmoser offered PlayStation gift cards to the boy for exposing himself.

According to officials, 18 hard drives, three computers, two web cameras and “multiple” memory sticks and thumb drives were seized by the government.

Gmoser pleaded guilty to his charges in Dec. 2022. He was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison.

The 30-year Ohio sentence is set to be served concurrently with the 30-year Illinois sentence.