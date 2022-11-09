Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Butler County man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot and killed his neighbor.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Austin Combs allegedly shot and killed his neighbor, 43-year-old Anthony King on Saturday, Nov. 5.

King’s son called 911 saying the man was crazy and had come by the house several times “making statements,” our partners at WLWT reported.

King’s wife also spoke to a dispatcher.

“He’s come over like four times confronting my husband because he thought he was a Democrat,” she said in the call.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found King had died of his wounds. Combs was charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said, and more charges may be added in the future.

This incident remains under investigation.