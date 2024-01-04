DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities in Butler County are searching for a stolen truck and the two men believed to be responsible.

On the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 2, a woman says a man stole her keys out of her hand inside of a convenience store in Ross Township, Butler County. It is reported that the woman ran after the suspect, when he allegedly knocked her to the ground and took off with the truck.

Just minutes before the reported incident, the two male suspects had arrived at the gas station. One of the suspects was caught on camera changing clothes.

If you have any information on who the suspects are or the whereabouts of a red Chevrolet Silverado truck, you are asked to contact the Ross Township Police Department 1-513-863-2337.