BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Over 300 grams of cocaine were seized in Butler County after a two-month investigation.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement found 343 grams of cocaine, more than $11,000 in cash and five firearms — two reported stolen — while executing a search warrant in the 7300 block of Park Avenue near Cincinnati.

The search warrant was executed on Nov. 7, by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) and the Northeast Hamilton County Drug Task Force (DART).

The search was a result of a two-month-long investigation and resulted in the arrest of one man, identified as Osay Penate, age 44.

Penate has been charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, both felonies to the first degree.